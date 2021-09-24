- Advertisement -

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said that he has had the longest association with ‘Bigg Boss’ and he is happy to return as the host of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. He was interacting with the media during a recent press conference in Nagpur.

While attending the media through video conferencing he said: “It is always a great pleasure to come back to hosting Bigg Boss, a show that I share such a long-standing association with. Like the past successful seasons, the new season of the show will be even more exciting, as the contestants get ready for a wild ride in the jungle with VishwasunTREE accompanying them in their journey. Rest assured this season is about to witness ‘dangal’ like never before. Buckle up, it is going to be an excursion to remember as it’s ‘sankat in jungle’ this year.”

He added further about the show: “There will be 250 cameras looking out for every movement and contestants will be given a small survival kit in the jungle.”

Salman Khan said that it will not be easy for the contestants to face all the challenges as they have to spend five months away from their family and home. “It won’t be an easy journey for the contestants as they have to be away from their family, being worried about them like if anyone has got Covid and other tensions. But they need to be strong as this is all about this game. The contestants have to show their real selves and those who manage to face the challenges by being physically and mentally strong really hats off to them.”

The new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ will see contestants facing number of challenges as the contestants have to fight tooth and nail for their survival in the jungle. Be it finding a bed to sleep, resources to cook food, place to perform daily chores, it is going to be a wild ride for the inmates. Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt will make their way in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and will be seen inside the house with other contestants in including Umar Riaz and Donal Bisht.

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer of Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, said: “This season, we have given a whole new spin to the theme of the show by putting the contestants in a jungle wherein they will be riddled with new challenges and intense moments right from the beginning. We have also introduced a speaking tree called VishwasunTREE that will add to the inmates’ hurdles and a lot more excitement to the show.”

The new season will premiere on October 2 at 9.30 pm and thereafter air every Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm on COLORS.