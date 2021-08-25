Sana Amin Sheikh enters 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Sana Amin Sheikh will be seen playing an intriguing character named ‘Sanjana’ in ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani’.

Portraying the role of a happy-go-lucky personality who is also family-oriented and holds traditional values, her entry into ‘Dev’ (Shaheer Sheikh) and ‘Sonakshi’s (Erica Fernandes) lives will bring in a lot of twists and turns in the show.

Speaking about her character in the show, Sana Amin Sheikh shares: “My character in the show will add an element of twist in Dev and Sonakshi’s love story. Having gone through heartbreak, Sanjana is now looking to connect to her roots and find the much-required stability.”

She adds: “Once she crosses Dev’s path, a lot begins to change. As the track progresses, the situation will get more intense and the viewers will be in for a series of shocks and surprises.”

Sana is known for her roles in ‘Gustakh Dil’, ‘Mera Naam Karegi Roshan’ and ‘Jeet Jayenge Hum’. While talking about being a part of ‘Kuch Rang…’ Sana adds: “Being a part of a show that is loved and cherished by so many is a wonderful feeling. Also, the cast especially Shaheer Sheikh whom I’ve known for many years followed by Supriya Pilgaonkar and Erica Fernandes have made me feel at ease. I am really looking forward to my role in the show and hope the viewers shower appreciation as well.”

‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/kr