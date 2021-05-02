Sana Makbul excited to participate in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’

Adv.

‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?’ actress Sana Makbul is all set to unleash her daredevil and fearless side in the upcoming season of Rohit Shetty’s stunt based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

After being a part of numerous fiction shows on Indian television and creating a strong niche for herself in the South film industry with some prominent films to her credit, this is Sana’s debut reality show and she is super excited to give in more than her 100% into all the exciting stunts that KKK is going to showcase this season!

Amongst a host of other names set to be part of this power-packed season, Sana has come out to be quite the surprise package and is all set to prove her love for thrill and adventure that is part and parcel of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’! “Yes, the cat is finally out of the bag, it’s true I am doing KKK. I have always been a fan of the adventurous thrills Khatron ke Khiladi has to offer. I can’t talk about it too much right now but I am extremely excited to be a part of the show”, says Sana