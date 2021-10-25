Sandeep Kumaar ends stint as villain on ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’

- Advertisement -

Actor Sandeep Kumaar, who is currently seen as an antagonist ‘Vivan Joshi’ in television show ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’, has wrapped up shooting for the show after his character was exposed. It was a cameo but Sandeep took the offer as he found it interesting and he talks about the shooting experience and how he is keen on doing movies in the near future.

Sandeep shares about his cameo and says: “I knew it was a cameo and I had a proper discussion with the casting director and creative director regarding the character sketch. Initially I was not ready to do it but my casting friend Krishna Jha convinced me that you are going to play an antagonist and it’s a powerful character and you would love to do it. So after a few discussions I found it interesting and agreed to do it.”

Sandeep has earlier featured in shows like ‘Bahu Begum’ and ‘Manmohini’. While opening up about the shooting experience, the actor adds: “First of all the actors of the show are really good in every way so loved spending time with them. But the special thing I would like to mention about the show is working with director Ashish Shrivastava, the reason is when it comes to acting I believe in realistic acting and living in the moment and the same goes with director Ashish sir. He always used to tell the actors that I don’t want acting to look real, we have to be effortless while performing and I believe this too.”

Sandeep started working as a background dancer in many Bollywood films and is a trained dancer now. Later he did theatre and also acted in movies like ‘Racket’ and ‘Jabariya Jodi’.

On sharing about his next project he shares: “Currently I have been shortlisted for one web series project and I am giving auditions for a few other projects as well. But my future plan is to go for movies. I am a cinema lover and really want to do different kinds of roles. I am willing to play an intense romantic character that is still not fulfilled, so hopefully I will get to do it in the future.”