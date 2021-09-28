Sanjay Dutt rehearsed for 3 month for this song

- Advertisement -

Sanjay Dutt was recently invited as a guest on a dance reality show. After a performance on his song ‘Tamma Tamma’, he narrated the incident when he first heard the song and shared his reaction to it.

On the show, he shared, “There is a story about this song. I was coming from a shooting, Sanjay Gupta had come to pick me at the airport. He said there’s a song and asked me to hear it. The song was ‘Tamma Tamma’. I was really impressed, it is a fantastic song. He told me the song was for me to dance on it. I just stopped right there. I asked him who would be my co-actor for this song? Then he said it will be Ms. Madhuri Dixit. I asked him how would I dance with Madhuri? She is such a fantastic dancer. He told me I had to do it.”

Further adding to it, he shared,” So, I rehearsed 3 months for Tamma Tamma”

The song featuring Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit is an iconic number, a raging hit that has also stood the test of time, still remains to be a favorite party song. The song also has a remixed version, now. Sanjay Dutt looked super smashing, all his fans were spellbound seeing him groove so well in the song.

The actor, on the work front has a platter of films for his fans. The actor will be seen in KGF Chapter 2 as Adheera, Toolsidas Junior and another much-awaited title ‘Shamshera’.