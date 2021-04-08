Sanjay Gagnani to get into a girl avatar for ‘Kundali Bhagya’

Adv.

Zee TV’s ‘Kundali Bhagya’ has offered many interesting twists to its viewers ever since its inception. All the drama in Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) lives has surely kept the audience at the edge of their seats over the past few months. However, the show recently witnessed a dramatic twist when Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani) made a comeback with plans to cause havoc in the Luthra family by trying to marry Kritika (Twinkle Vasisht). Amidst all the wedding drama, the show saw another twist with the evil Akshay (Naveen Sharma) returning to make it double the trouble for our beloved PreeRan during their Holi celebrations.

Sanjay Gagnani, who plays the role of Prithvi Malhotra in Kundali Bhagya, revealed, “As an actor, I’ve always craved to excel in my craft. I love it when people get entertained with my performance and compliment me for my hard work, versatility and consistency. I believe, as an actor we have the power to bring in happiness in the lives of people by entertaining them. Kundali Bhagya is one show which has turned the tables for me. It has actually changed my Bhagya and given me a scope to incorporate different looks and characters whenever the role has required me to adapt a disguise look in order to perform vicious activities in the show. In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, I take up a girl’s avatar to safeguard my evil plan from being exposed.”

He further added, “To be honest, it took me almost two hours to get ready and achieve this new look of a girl. As a male actor, I’ve always wondered why female actors take so much time to get ready, but when I was required to get into a female avatar, I realised the real reason! I have a newfound respect for all the female actresses for being so hardworking, dedicated and strong! Getting the nuances right of a lady was difficult too, but I loved the challenge. I just hope everyone likes the high voltage drama that I bring about in this new avatar as well as Prithvi in the upcoming episodes.”

In the upcoming episode, Akshay and Prithvi will be seen joining forces to create turmoil for the Luthras. But in a shocking twist, Akshay will be declared dead, and a murder mystery begins with the police looking for clues and questioning everyone around. During the same time, we see a new girl walking into the picture. But who is she? And what is her plan? Well, it is none other than our very own Sanjay Gagnani a.k.a Prithvi Malhotra. Afraid that everyone will think he has murdered Akshay as he met him at a hotel just before his death, he takes the avatar of a girl to enter the hotel and delete the CCTV footage, so that he can protect himself and his evil plan.

Will Prithvi be successful in his plan? Or will he be caught? To know what will happen next, stay tune.