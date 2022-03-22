- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sanjay Gagnani makes a special appearance in 'Naagin 6'

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

‘Kundali Bhagya’ actor Sanjay Gagnani is making a cameo in Ekta Kapoor’s popular series ‘Naagin 6’. He will be seen as a Maha Sapera.

Sanjay says: “Although I love being Prithvi, it’s nice to get a breath of fresh air every now and then and play some other roles. It was Ekta ma’am’s wish that I play the maha sapera in her biggest and most ambitious franchise of Naagin.”

- Advertisement -

Sanjay’s first look is getting a lot of views and his entry is going to bring some interesting twists and turns.

He adds how he got the opportunity to work in the show because of television czarina Ekta.

- Advertisement -

“She was looking for a power-packed performer for this and I feel fortunate that she believed I could be the one,” he concludes.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAishwaryaa Rajinikanth pens heartfelt poem for sons on World Poetry Day
Next article'The Kerala Story' tells gut-wrenching story of kidnapping, trafficking of women
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Hina Khan

Malavika Mohanan

Nora Fatehi

Sidharth Shukla

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,202FansLike
50,391FollowersFollow
6,861FollowersFollow
59,576FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US