Sanjeev Tyagi returns to 'Crime Patrol 2.0'

Actor Sanjeev Tyagi is all set to return on the crime-based reality show ‘Crime Patrol 2.0’.

He said: “No matter how many shows I do, I miss being on the sets of ‘Crime Patrol’. Since its launch, the show has been instilling a lot of awareness within each one of its viewers about some of the most heinous crimes and I am glad to be a part of this journey; because this is the need of the hour as one needs to be alert about what’s happening around them.”

He added: “I have been so closely connected to this series that you can call us inseparable. The 10-year journey with ‘Crime Patrol’ has been amazing, I can’t even express in words how much I cherish these years and how much love I have received all this time. I can only thank the makers and the loyal fans who have been a major part of making PI Abhimanyu Jindal possible.”

The actor continued as soon as he was approached for ‘Crime Patrol 2.0’, he did not even think twice before saying yes to it. He opened up more on his role. “The revamped version has taken the quality of crime content a notch higher by portraying the cop as more than just a man in uniform. The audience will have a closer look into the life of PI Abhimanyu Jindal.”

He further shared what new audiences will see in the series: “They have seen him solve the toughest of crime mysteries but now they will get a sneak peek into what is going around in his personal life as well. I am sure the viewers will get even more attached to the character as it will be more relatable, and the emotional angle will create an everlasting impact on the viewers of ‘Crime Patrol 2.0’. I am eagerly looking forward to this new journey.”

‘Crime Patrol 2.0’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.