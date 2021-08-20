Sanya Malhotra on her experience with Aamir Khan

- Advertisement -

Actors Sanya Malhotra and Varun Sharma will be seen as the special guests on ‘Zee Comedy Show’ during this Sunday’s episode. Farah Khan judges the show and actress Chitrashi Rawat’s spoof of the movie ‘Dangal’ is going to be the highlight of the show.

Sanya Malhotra shared a few anecdotes about the movie ‘Dangal’ and her experience of shooting with Aamir Khan. In fact, she also revealed how Chitrashi had once auditioned alongside her for ‘Dangal’. Leaving everyone startled with this revelation, Sanya also went on to mention the incidents that followed between them during the audition.

- Advertisement -

As Sanya Malhotra revealed, “Not a lot of people know this, but Chitrashi and I had given the audition for ‘Dangal’. We had even done workshops together. We also fought in the movie during the auditions. In fact, the audition process took nearly two months, and I must say, we had a great time together.”

Talking about Aamir Khan’s ‘Mr Perfectionist’ tag, she further added, “While Aamir Sir strives for perfection, on the sets of ‘Dangal’, our director Nitesh Tiwari deserved the Mr Perfectionist tag. He was the real ‘baapu’ for us, who used to wake us up at 5 am to wrestle and before shooting, we were trained for 10 months and only when we were ready, our shooting started.”