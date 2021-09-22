- Advertisement -

Actress Sapna Thakur, who plays the role of Kuldeep’s girlfriend Samaira in the daily soap ‘Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’, is all set to surprise audiences with a new look she will be donning in the show.

Sapna will appear in the avatar of a domestic help for a special sequence in the show.

Talking about the same, Sapna shared: “When I got to know I am going to get into a maid’s disguise for Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, I was very thrilled as I got to experiment even more with my character. I must say that this look was quite different from Samiara’s look.”

Throwing light on her look and preparation, the actress added: “I was looking completely distinct with the mole on my face and a simple saree, and I must add that I enjoyed performing the scene. I also worked extremely hard on my voice modulation and postures to fit the bill. I am very happy that the show has given me a chance to experiment a lot with the character.”

Also starring Neha Marda and Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, ‘Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’ airs on Zee TV.