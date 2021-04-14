Sara Khan: Singing is my second love after acting

Adv.

TV star Sara Khan opens up on her love for singing, saying that the vocation is her second love after acting. “I have always been fond of singing. It’s my second love after acting. I am so glad that my fans have loved my renditions. I hope to do a lot more soon,” she says.

Sara posted a cover of the popular ghazal “Hoshwalon ko khabar kya” on Instagram a while back.

“This cover is about all my favourite tracks. I received so much love and an amazing response from fans all over that I made my originals after this, one of which is “Blackheart” that touched millions of hearts.”

Sara lent her voice to, and has featured in, music singles like “Honney Bunny”, “Bham Bole”, “Chhad ke na ja”, “The Hushhh Song”, and “Bhartiya naari”.

On the acting front, Sara is currently seen in the show “Santoshi Maa: Sunayein Vrat Kathayein”. She will also be seen in the satirical comedy, “Camp Decent”, that takes on adult OTT content and the society’s outlook towards working women. Sara will also be hosting cookery a show “Annapurna Rasoi” on an OTT platform.