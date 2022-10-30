Sargun Kaur unveils her character post the leap in ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ plot

“Yeh Hai Chahatein” actress Sargun Kaur Luthra has thrown light on her character Preesha post three months leap and how she has become bold and emotionless in the show because of the death of her husband Rudra, played by Abrar Qazi.

In the most recent episode, Rudra is shown as dying in a car explosion, and a grieving Preesha sets out to seek justice for her husband by putting his killer in jail. Now after the leap, it is shown that Rudra is saved but Preesha is unaware of the reality and both have different love interests.

Sargun said that after the death of Rudra, Preesha changed completely. Earlier, she was very loving and caring but now she has become more strong, bold, and daring.

“I’m thrilled that the show has taken a leap since my fans will now have the opportunity to see a different side of me. Preesha has always been a lovely, down-to-earth person, but since Rudra’s passing, she has taken on a more aloof, emotionless demeanour,” revealed Sargun.

As the plot has become more intriguing with the new twist in the show, the actress hopes that audiences will like it more.

“The audience will be intrigued to learn why Prisha made such a drastic change and what lies ahead for Preesha and Rudra,” she said.

It will be interesting to see how Rudra and Preesha unite again in the show and also how they try to find out the culprit, who separated them.

“Yeh Hai Chahatein” airs on Star Plus.