ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey turn TV show producers with ‘Udaariyan’

Actor couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are all set to release their television production Udaariyan

By Glamsham Bureau
Sargun Mehta with Ravi Dubey
Sargun Mehta with Ravi Dubey
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 25: Actor couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are all set to release their television production Udaariyan. The TV show has been produced by their banner of Dreamiyata.

Sargun Mehta said, “It feels like a dream, I have to be honest I am deeply deeply attached to this show. God has been kind to both me and Ravi we have continuously seen growth. We have spent a decade being a part of so many stories and now to ‘tell’ a story that we believe in is surreal …to see characters I have created come to life on screen is surreal.”

Ravi added that the television industry has given them a lot and that the two have spent 15 years in the industry being a part of many stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am happy and proud that Sargun and myself as a team are now turning storytellers with Udaariyaan. This is Sargun’s baby; its conceptualized and developed by her. She has literally worked night and day in making this show. I am certain her earnestness and sincerity will win everyone’s heart. I am forever proud of her,” Ravi said.

The first teaser gives an interesting peek of the hero, Fateh, who leaves a boxing match midway to rush back home and grab a pair of binoculars to steal a look at his love interest, Jasmine.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEkta Kapoor is proud of ‘Pagglait’
Next articleVarun Sharma is not scared of the competition
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

3 Indian boxers off to winning starts at 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Three Indian boxers, led by Asian Championship silver medallist Deepak Kumar, started their campaign on winning note on...
Read more
News

Ravi Dubey opens up on TV-to-OTT spin-offs

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ravi Dubey says it is extremely disruptive and amazing that the digital space is bringing TV shows on board with spin-offs.
Read more
Sports

Women's superb show good warm-up for world youth boxing: Coach

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) An outstanding performance by the Indian boxing team at the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro, is...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin celebrates Aly Goni’s birthday in Kashmir

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jasmin Bhasin shared a special birthday wish for her beau Aly Goni, the two have jetted off to Kashmir, to celebrate Aly Goni's birthday with his family

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry to talk of Royal Family tension with Oprah...

NBCUniversal Formats Suits

NBCUniversal Formats-Banijay Asia strike co-production partnership

Anjali Tatrari: I cannot do saas-bahu drama

Pranati Rai Prakash turns singer-composer

Actress Pranati Rai Prakash turns singer-composer with ‘Tera muskurana’

Sidharth Shukla Wins Hearts with his latest Motivational tweet

Sidharth Shukla wins hearts with his latest Motivational tweet

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021