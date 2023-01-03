Satish Shah’s epic response to racist comment at London’s Heathrow airport

Veteran actor Satish Shah gave an epic reply after he faced racism at the Heathrow airport here. The actor, who is popularly known as Indravardhan Sarabhai from his show ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’, was travelling to London in first class, and overheard racist comments at the airport.

While he was travelling, officials at the airport could not believe that he could afford tickets for first class.

However, this did not stop Satish from giving an answer back.

Tweeting about the same, he wrote: “I replied with a proud smile ‘because we are Indians’ after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate – ‘how can they afford 1st class’?”

Satish has appeared in several Hindi films and TV shows. He is also known for his work in films such as ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Ra.One’.