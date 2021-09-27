Saurabh Gokhale set to enter battlefield on ‘Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi’

- Advertisement -

Marathi film and television actor Saurabh Gokhale will be seen essaying the role of ‘Maan Singh’, a freedom fighter who lost his entire family in a British massacre on TV show ‘Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi’.

Saurabh says: “The viewers will see me essay the role of ‘Maan Singh’, a freedom warrior who has arrived in Shirdi to hide from British platoons who have stormed Shirdi searching for him after he killed British officers responsible for his family’s massacre. The audience will watch how Sai Baba helps ‘Maan Singh’ in escaping Shirdi and persuades Shirdi residents to aid him since he is fighting against the enslavement that they all suffer under the British government.”

In order to seek vengeance, he travels to Shirdi to hide from the British platoons that are searching for him everywhere. When he arrives at Shirdi, he meets Sai Baba (Tushar Dalvi), who assists Maan Singh in finding refuge since he admires what Maan Singh is doing for his motherland. Acknowledging this side of him, Sai Baba decides to help him in seeking shelter in Shirdi.

The show ‘Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.