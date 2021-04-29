Sayantani Ghosh: It is important to find happiness in little things & set smaller goals in life

Adv.

Television artists have always put their best foot forward to entertain their audience. While following the stay home and stay safe mantra, the artists are utilising their time off from the shoot. Such has been the experience of Sayantani Ghosh, who continues to win hearts with her exceptional portrayal as Daljeet Bagga in Sony SAB’s light-hearted show, ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, is utilising and keeping herself engaged during these tough times.

Sayantani Ghosh talks about how she is keeping an optimistic approach during these unprecedented times, she shares, “To me, being cheerful and thoughtful is important and one needs to be in the right frame of mind during these tough times. During this time off from the shoot, I sincerely wanted to create a list of everything I would want to do and utilise this time fruitfully while staying at home.”

“I believe it is important to find happiness in little things and set smaller goals in life. Since I love dancing, I sometimes put on some music and perform to keep myself happy and move ahead with a hopeful spirit. I stay in touch with my loved ones through phone and video calls and sometimes listen to music. Staying at home and meditation has guided me to look at the brighter side of life.”

Adv.

With summers around the corner in Mumbai, Sayantani Ghosh is using this time for self-care. Talking about that she shared, “Since summers are here, to keep myself rejuvenated and hydrated, I prepare Nimbu Paani or Butter Milk and make them an essential part of my meals. While I am at home now, I am also using this time to help my skin rejuvenate by trying different DIY face masks. I am trying to keep myself healthy and ensuring that my immunity is in check.”

Sayantani, while concluding, said, “We are facing one of the most challenging times and it is essential for us to take care of ourselves and everyone around us. I urge everyone to stay indoors and stay safe. We all need to act responsibly and fight this fight together. I assure our viewers that we will soon be back with fresh episodes, till then keep loving us, stay healthy, and safe.”