Sehnoor feels Overwhelmed with fans response to ‘Badan Pe Sitare 2.0’ with Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz and Sehnoor’s much-awaited music video titled ‘Badan Pe Sitare’ was unveiled last Friday. The video has got more than 4.5 million views until now and is garnering more with every minute that passes by.

The song was released on September 25, 2020, and is currently trending on top. Everyone likes Asim Riaz and Sehnoor’s chemistry. Both have been shipped together and fans want to see them together again.

The party number is a remix of the ’60s most popular song ‘Badan Pe Sitare’, was sung by Mohammad Rafi. The remix for the legendary Bollywood song is crooned by Stebin Ben and Sehnoor herself.

Everyone likes Sehnoor’s singing. Sehnoor is very happy after receiving great response from her fans and thanks to them by saying “I am so thankful to each and everyone for loving me and supporting my work it feels great to be appreciated , to be recognised ,and to be the part of the team of #badanpesitare”

Sehnoor took to Instagram and shared song clipping :

Mohammed Rafi’s best track has been re-created with modern beats and rhythms. The sizzling chemistry of Asim Riaz and Sehnoor is clearly visible in the song. On the work front, In the future, Sehnoor is coming with some more exciting projects. Which she announced very soon.