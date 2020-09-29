Home TV News

Sehnoor feels Overwhelmed with fans response to ‘Badan Pe Sitare 2.0’ with Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz and Sehnoor’s much-awaited music video titled ‘Badan Pe Sitare’ was unveiled last Friday. The video has got more than 4.5 million views until now and is garnering more with every minute that passes by.

By Glamsham Editorial
Sehnoor feels Overwhelmed with fans Response to ‘Badan Pe Sitare 2
Sehnoor feels Overwhelmed with fans Response to ‘Badan Pe Sitare 2
Advtg.

Asim Riaz and Sehnoor’s much-awaited music video titled ‘Badan Pe Sitare’ was unveiled last Friday. The video has got more than 4.5 million views until now and is garnering more with every minute that passes by.

The song was released on September 25, 2020, and is currently trending on top. Everyone likes Asim Riaz and Sehnoor’s chemistry. Both have been shipped together and fans want to see them together again.

The party number is a remix of the ’60s most popular song ‘Badan Pe Sitare’, was sung by Mohammad Rafi. The remix for the legendary Bollywood song is crooned by  Stebin Ben and Sehnoor herself.

Everyone likes Sehnoor’s singing. Sehnoor is very happy after receiving great response from her fans and thanks to them by saying “I am so thankful to each and everyone for loving me and supporting my work it feels great to be appreciated , to be recognised ,and to be the part of the team of #badanpesitare”

Advtg.

Sehnoor took to Instagram and shared song clipping :

View this post on Instagram

So happy to announce the release of the much awaited recreation, retro song 2.0 ‘Badan Pe Sitare’. We have put all our energy and love in this one and this video is very special to us. Presenting the talented duo- beautiful @sehnooor999 and dashing @asimriaz77.official. Hope you guys enjoy watching this music video. Please help us share this video and show us some love 🙂 We’re looking forward to your feedback guys. Director @amanprajapatdirector Singer @stebinben Lyricist @kunaalvermaa Ft: @asimriaz77.official @sehnoor999 @saregama_official @toabhentertainment . . . . . . . . #Badanpesitaare #badanpesitarelapetehue #retrosong #newmusicvideo #asimriaz #saregama #director #amanprajapat #asimriaz #sehnoor #singer #actor #debutante #music #recreation #iconic #love #gratitude #humbled #thankyou

A post shared by S E H N O O R 🦋 (@sehnooor999) on

Mohammed Rafi’s best track has been re-created with modern beats and rhythms. The sizzling chemistry of Asim Riaz and Sehnoor is clearly visible in the song. On the work front, In the future, Sehnoor is coming with some more exciting projects. Which she announced very soon.

Advtg.
Previous article‘Ramchand Pakistani’ maker Mehreen Jabbar’s show ‘Ek Jhoothi Love Story’ on Zee5
Next articlePCB signs MoU with PITB for e-FOAS

Related Articles

News

Asim Riaz gives new twist to Mohammad Rafi classic ‘Badan pe sitare’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz features in a new version of the Mohammad Rafi classic , Badan pe sitare, which was...
Read more
Feature

Original VS Remake: Badan Pe Sitare – Shammi Kapoor’s original or Asim Riaz’s remixed version?

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Badan Pe Sitare - Shammi Kapoor’s original song or Asim Riaz’s retro version remixed song. Which one is your favourite.
Read more
Lyrics

Badan Pe Sitare – Song Lyrics featuring Asim Riaz and Sehnoor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Badan Pe Sitare by Asim Riaz and Sehnoor
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks