Shaadi Mubarak actress Rajeswari Sachdev tests Positive For COVID-19

Rajeswari Sachdev recently made a come back on television with Shaadi Mubarak. She plays the role of a Rajasthani housewife, Kusum Kothari, in Shaadi Mubarak.

Rajeswari Sachdev has tested positive for COVID on Wednesday evening.

The source revealed, “Though Rajeshwari was not coming for the shoot for the past few days as she didn’t have scenes to shoot for, she developed mild symptoms like low-grade fever along with weakness.

After waiting for two days, Rajeswari got herself tested on Tuesday for COVID-19. The reports, unfortunately, came positive on Wednesday evening.”

However, none of Rajeshwari’s family members have been tested for COVID -19 yet. “Her husband, actor Varun Badola and her son have not been tested yet.

They will be tested on Thursday, however, none of them have any symptoms as of now,” said the source, adding, “In all probabilities, Varun too will not be going for the shoot of his serial Mere Dad Ki Dulhan for some time till the reports of his test comes.”