Adv.
Adv.
TVNews

Shabir Ahluwalia’s birthday greeting to wife Kanchi Kaul

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia wished his wife, actress Kanchi Kaul, on her birthday in a loving way

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia wished his wife, actress Kanchi Kaul, on her birthday in a loving way on Monday.

The actor, took to Instagram and posted a series of fun pictures with his better half, and captioned: “Happy birthday love, you are a box full of surprises, well that’s what they say about Gemini’s, you walk out with one and come back with the other, And I love it, wishing for better times for all of us, so we can get back to #ragingnotaging, you #happybirthday”

Shabir and Kanchi tied the knot in 2011 and have two sons.

Adv.
Previous articleShivam Khajuria is learning transcendental meditation
Next articleSonali Bendre suggests fans to indulge in self care
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates