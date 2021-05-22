Shagun Pandey: I am elated with the response to ‘Blind Love’

Adv.

When was the last time you saw a short film and you loved it? Prradip Khairwar’s directorial ‘Blind Love’ brings a story of love & attachment, which is very rare. Starring popular faces Shagun Pandey and Aalisha Panwar in the lead, the short film tells the true tale of love which is conveyed through hearts produced by FNP Media of Vikaas Gutgutia.

Shagun Pandey says, “I am elated with the response of Blind Love. This was my first attempt to do a short film and my director Prradip Khairwar convinced me to take this up. I first met him when I was shooting a music video for Guru Randhawa since Pradeep Sir was there in the creative team. He asked me for my time and then I got busy with Utthe Dil Chod Aaye – my TV show. But somehow, I managed the time and we shot in Shimla for 2 days and wrapped this up.”

Whoever has seen the film they have noticed the striking chemistry between Shagun and Aalisha. So what’s the secret? “Secret is the genuine people, Aalisha is a very happy and energetic personality and so am I and our director. I have always believed that genuine emotions always gets portrayed on screen. Aalisha and I are both from Chandigarh and I used to work as a coordinator so I have taken her auditions in the past. We knew each other since then.” The film was shot in Shimla maintaining all the COVID protocols. Shooting in the gorgeous Shimla was a bonus to all of us, it was a perfect location for the story.”

Shagun also adds, ”In today’s set up when all the OTT platforms are showcasing great content which stars some extraordinary talent, our short film Blind Love has got so much love and attention from the audience; it is indeed very rewarding and fruitful. I am thankful to FNP Media to encourage this kind of content.”

So will you act in more short films? “Yes, of course. Why not? I left Chandigarh and came to Mumbai to act in front of the camera. After the success of Blind Love, content is important to me – not the medium anymore,” he concludes.