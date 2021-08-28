Shagun Pandey recalls dressing up as Krishna on Janmashtami

- Advertisement -

Ahead of Janmashtami, television actor Shagun Pandey has shared his experience of celebrating the festival during his childhood.

Recalling childhood memories, Shagun said, “I love celebrating Janmashtami as its one of my favourite festivals. When I was young, I used to dress up as Krishna and play around the house every year on Janmashtami. Eating sweets and going around to watch people celebrate ‘Dahi Handi’ is one of my favourite childhood memories.”

Coming to the present time, the actor added, “Even now there is a celebration in our society every year, and I love watching all the kids make a pyramid and try to break the ‘handi’. I love how this festival is celebrated by everyone, be it a child or an adult. Here’s wishing everyone a very happy and safe Janmashtami!”

On the work front, Shagun plays the role of ‘Meet Alhawat’ in the latest TV soap ‘Meet’.

Talking about the show, the actor said, “This show highlights the journey of a young girl, who is breaking all stereotypes associated with gender roles showing that a woman is capable of doing everything that a man does. I feel honoured to be a part of such a show that celebrates the concept of gender neutrality. I personally believe my character will serve as a trigger to all those who still believe that women have some set and defined roles in society.”

Also starring actress Ashi Singh in the lead, ‘Meet’ airs on Zee TV.