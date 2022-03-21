Shaheen Salmani honoured as Mithun offered her his judge's seat on 'Hunarbaaz'

- Advertisement -

For the lead singer Shaheen Salmani of Sufi rock band ‘Rocknaama’, it came as a moment of pride when Bollywood’s ‘Disco Dancer’ and judge Mithun Chakraborty made her sit in his chair and bowed down to show respect for their performance on ‘Hunarbaaz:Desh Ki Shaan’.

The Rocknaama band, one of the contestants of the show, is headed by Vicky Ani and Shaheen Salmani. After looking at their performance on the song ‘Mora Saiyaan Mose Bole Na’, Bollywood actress and judge Parineeti Chopra gave a standing ovation to the band.

Talking about the moment, Shaheen says: “We felt honoured. It was ecstatic and beyond imagination for all of us in Rocknaama. I was very nervous when I sat on Mithun sir’s chair as he is very very senior to me. But this kind of compliment rather than a gesture boosted morale of the whole band. If I am not wrong then it’s also the very first time in the history of reality TV that something like this has happened in the show. “

She adds: “The voting lines have already opened. I just want the audiences and fans to keep supporting as much as they can and keep voting for us. We just want them to vote for our band and pray for us to win the show.”

‘Hunarbaaz:Desh Ki Shaan’ airs on Colors.