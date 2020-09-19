Shaheer Shaikh and Rhea Sharma’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to go off air

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke the popular show on Star Plus produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut will go off air!!

There have been rumours of the possibility of the show going off air for sometime now.

Now with news from our reliable sources, we can tell you that the favourite show starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Avinash Mishra and Kaveri Priyam will go off air.

It was once a runaway ratings success for the channel but has witnessed a dip due to the changing time of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’ is expected to continue until the end of the month before it is replaced by ‘Saathiya 2’.

As for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the post COVID time change did not do well for the show. It probably lost its core audience in the time shift. The numbers had dropped post the COVID break!!