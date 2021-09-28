Shaheer Sheikh on upcoming twists in ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’

- Advertisement -

Actors Shaheer Sheikh and Sana Amin Sheikh have spoken about the twists in the upcoming episodes of the show ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani’.

What makes it even more interesting is the appearance of singer Amaal Malik, who will be singing ‘Pyar Ek Tarfaa’ in the show.

- Advertisement -

Talking about his song ‘Pyar Ek Tarfaa’ and how it is related to the upcoming track of the show, Amaal Malik said: “Sanjana loves Dev with all her heart, but the latter cannot return the same love, which upsets her. The song is for people who resonate with Sanjana’s character, and anyone in general who’s been in love but not seen the true fulfilment of that love.”

He added, “The emotion in the song is extremely positive. You don’t sense any regret, malice or anger that his love is one-sided. It’s a celebration of being in love and that in my opinion is how pure the feeling is. I hope everyone who listens to the song feels the same.”

- Advertisement -

The upcoming episodes of ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani’ will witness a lot of twists and drama in the lives of Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) as Sanjana (Sana Amin Sheikh) resolves to declare her feelings to Dev. The confession will come as a shock to Dev who in return will make it clear to Sanjana that he does not share the same feelings for her.

Talking about the upcoming episodes, Sana Amin Sheikh said: “The audience has already learned about Sanjana’s love for Dev and how she has attempted to get closer to him at every given opportunity. Sanjana decides to disclose her affection to Dev in the upcoming episode since she can no longer contain her emotions and wants Dev to know about them. It would surprise her to learn that her love is one-sided, and Dev has no plans to pursue it further because he is content with his married life with Sonakshi.”

- Advertisement -

Sharing his thoughts, Shaheer Sheikh said: “Dev would be surprised by Sanjana’s confession because he did not expect her to feel for him in a different way than an employee or a colleague. Dev has already gone through a lot of difficulties with Sonakshi due to many misunderstandings, and they have finally begun to share that bond again, and he has no intention of disrupting that connection. As a result, Dev will politely reject Sanjana’s proposal and state unequivocally that this will never happen.”

When Sonakshi learns about Sanjana’s intentions, she is taken aback and rightly so! It will be interesting to see how she reacts to this revelation and what lies ahead in this one-sided situation.