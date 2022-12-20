Shaheer Sheikh unveils twist in the tale of 'Woh Toh Hai Albela'

Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh has opened up about changes in the story line that the audience will witness in the upcoming episodes of ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’. Stating that such changes always work positively in a show, Shaheer said: “So in the coming week, the audience will witness something very drastic in the story line. I think it’s a good thing to surprise the audience, and it also gives us a chance to do something different. It is very interesting for me because the shades of my character would change and the dynamics with the other characters would also change, so we all are very excited.”

On how much he relates to his character, the actor said, “I think anyone can relate to the character of ‘Kanha’ because the show itself is about family and ‘Kanha’ is always trying to protect his family. He cares for his family, loves his mother, wife (‘Sayuri’), sisters, and brother. That is a feeling that every guy can relate to.”

The actor’s on-screen chemistry with Hiba Nawab, who plays ‘Sayuri’, is being loved by their fans.

Talking about it, Shaheer said: “It has been an amazing experience to work with Hiba. She is a good performer and she’s always so well-prepared for each shoot. That’s something I don’t get to see easily these days… Seeing her at work is motivating. She’s a happy person and it’s always good to be around happy people.”