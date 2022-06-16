Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta to host new original ‘Waah Bhai Waah’

- Advertisement -

Shailesh Lodha, a leading actor, writer, anchor, and an ace celebrity poet who is one of the most popular poets across the globe, has been enthralling the audience with his heart-touching incredible poetry for the last 42 years will now host a new original show on Shemaroo TV.

The show promises to provide the audiences with evenings full of fun, laughter, and satire. The viewers can enjoy their daily dose of laughter every day starting from 19th June 2022 at 9 pm.

Along with Shailesh Lodha, the show will also feature other renowned poets who will tickle your funny bone with their poetic talent as they see the lighter side of everyday life. The show intends to bring out the best of poetry and comedy as it aims to entertain the audience with witty uses of verse and rhymes which is bound to be loved by everyone.

Expressing his enthusiasm regarding the show, Shailesh Lodha said, “I am exhilarated to be a part of Shemaroo TV’s latest original, ‘Waah Bhai Waah’. Being a poet myself, this format is very close to my heart, and I am grateful that Shemaroo has decided to come up with a show like this to promote the poets from our country and their talent. I am sure that the audiences will love the show and leave them ecstatic.”