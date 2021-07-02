Adv.
TVNews

Shakti Anand: Theatre played vital role in shaping my life

By Glamsham Editorial
Shakti Anand a.k.a Mukund from 'Hamariwali Good News'
While seasoned actor Shakti Anand has been impressing one and all with his acting on Zee TV’s ‘Hamariwali Good News’ as Mukund Tiwari, little does anyone about how he overcame a fear to make his hobby of acting into his full-time career?

Talking about his struggle, Shakti Anand revealed, “In the initial years of my career, when I had just started working for a private organisation in Delhi, I joined a theatre group, which played a vital role in shaping my whole life. I had joined theatre as a hobby as I really liked acting. I wanted to do something constructive apart from just doing my job and my love for the craft continued to grow through theatre.”

He added, “I continued being a part of it for more than 3 years. That’s when I felt I could switch to acting as a full-time profession. Coming from a middle-class family, I did not have anyone in the entertainment industry to guide me at all. So, I started from scratch and understood what acting was all about.”

He further said, “While theatre had taught me different things like script writing, dialogue narration, performance, amongst other things; learning something new on set every day made me more fascinated about acting as a profession. I actually had a fear of public speaking and taking a step towards overcoming this fear with acting is one of my biggest achievements till date.”

“I guess that is when my hobby turned into my profession. To be honest, I gave so many auditions for my debut show and after multiple attempts, my journey in the television industry started. It was a struggle, but I am really happy I chose acting as it has given me a lot of love, affection and joy,” concluded Shakti.

