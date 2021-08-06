Shalini Kapoor celebrates ‘Romance Awareness Month’ with hubby Rohit

- Advertisement -

Actress Shalini Kapoor who is known for featuring in shows like “Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum” and currently in “Qubool Hai 2.0”, is celebrating the “Romance Awareness Month” with her husband Rohit Sagar.

The 45-year-old actress shares on how tricky it can be for some people to express their feelings and adds: “Being romantic can be difficult for some, and for others perhaps they have too much in the way of expectations as to what romance really means.”

She further says that this entire month is about the celebration of romance and a perfect time to show love to your partner.

Shalini is going to spend quality time with her husband before resuming work.

“The month of August is considered to create awareness about romance. It’s meant to bring attention to the idea that couples often need to be intentional about being romantic with one another in order to keep the flame burning.

“It is a great time for couples to add a little spark to their relationship. To spend more time Rohit and me are holidaying together in Delhi. We are making sure to enjoy the fullest before returning to work,” the actress added.