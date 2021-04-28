Adv.
Shalini Kapoor develops interest in interior designing

Actress Shalini Kapoor is using her lockdown free time to learn about interior designing.

By Glamsham Bureau
Shalini, who is known for her roles in television shows such as “Devon K Dev… Mahadev”, “Qubool Hai” and “Saath Phere” among others, started redesigning her house to put knowledge into practice.

“While I was traveling for my shoots for Qabool Hai second season last year, I was reading books on interior designing. I have taken a lot of inspiration from Twinkle Khanna, too, and I’m more creative now,” said Shalini.

She adds: “I was aiming to redesign my house since December last year. So, I managed to have a good stock of required stuff I would need. Now, I’m completely redesigning my house. I started with my bedroom. I’m glad with the look and proud of myself.”

