Shamita, Nishant, Donal, Umar set to enter ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house

The controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' hosted by Salman Khan is going to start

By Glamsham Bureau
Shamita, Nishant, Donal, Umar set to enter 'Bigg Boss 15' house
Bigg Boss 15 contestants _ pic courtesy- instagram
The controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ hosted by Salman Khan is going to start from October 2. Recently the launch of the show took place at Pench resort, Nagpur.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh hosted the launch. Television actress and model Donal Bisht, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz are the confirmed contestants and Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat from ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house will also be locked in ‘BB15’ house. Salman Khan joined the press conference via video conferencing.

Both Devoleena and Arti divided themselves among two teams and became the captain of each. There were certain tasks that they needed to perform to survive in the jungle. The tasks were performed to give the experience of the tagline of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ that is ‘Sankat in Jungle, Phailaayega Dangal Pe Dangal’.

The two divided teams performed tasks like making tea to construct a roof and other interesting tasks like surviving in rain. In fact, Arti was also seen hanging mid-air as she performed one of the survival tasks. There was also a traditional dance performance by a group of dancers and both Devoleena and Arti can be seen dancing on the tunes.

Then there is a colourful decorated tree called ‘Vishwasuntree’ which can also be seen in the jungle. It was also shown in the promos of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and voiceover for which was done by Rekha. The promos also showed Salman Khan in conversation with the tree.

Via@instagram
glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

