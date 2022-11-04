scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

Shankar Mahadevan asks 'Li'l Champs' contestant to perform in his live concert

Shankar Mahadevan surprised 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' contestant Dnyaneshwari Gadage by offering her to give a live performance

By Glamsham Bureau

Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan surprised ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ contestant Dnyaneshwari Gadage by offering her to give a live performance in ‘Shankar Mahadevan Live Show’ in Mumbai.

The 12-year-old contestant performed ‘Jhoote Naina Bole Saanchi Batiyaan’ which is originally sung by Asha Bhosle, and Satyasheel Deshpande in the 1990 film ‘Lekin’. While looking at her performance everyone praised her including the celebrity guests Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon and she also impressed judge Shankar, who asked her to perform in his live music concert at Shanmukhananda hall in Mumbai on December 3.

He said: “I want many people to listen to Dnyaneshwari and for that I want her to get a chance to perform live on a grand scale in Mumbai. So, if she and her family feel comfortable, I would like her to come and perform in my live music concert ‘Shankar Mahadevan Live Show’ happening on December 3 in Mumbai.”

The singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ airs on Zee TV.

Previous article
Malavika Mohanan pens adorable birthday wish for brother
Next article
YG Entertainment reacts to BlackPink’s Jisoo’s lump on her neck
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Pragya Jaiswal

Asim Riaz

Malavika Mohanan

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US