Sharad Malhotra: Could never see myself playing quintessential bad boy

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) The telly audience love Sharad Malhotra for his good boy roles. The actor says he could never see himself playing the quintessential bad boy on screen.

Sharad recently surprised his fans when he took up a role with grey shades in the show “Naagin 5”.

“People have seen me play a good guy, the very adarsh sanskaari beta (ideal son), the warrior, the romantic guy, but I was taken by surprise when Ekta Kapoor ma’am offered me this role, and hats off to her vision,” he said.

“I could never see myself playing the quintessential bad boy on-screen. But he (Veer Singhania, the reincarnation of Cheel) is not a bad boy. He is not black or white, he is grey. That’s where I get to play around a lot. So, I get to have my nuances, body language, voice modulation, and all of that can be twisted but not in a dark way. He is basically from a family of evil people, while he is not that evil. Somewhere he has that streak of niceness in him, and I guess that’s what makes him more interesting and exciting,” Sharad added.

The actor recently recovered from Covid and has resumed shoot for the popular franchise.

–IANS

nn/vnc