Here’s what Sharad Malhotra enjoys watching on TV!

Sharad Malhotra is also a die-hard fan of Bollywood

Despite being busy with his work on TV, actor Sharad Malhotra is also a die-hard fan of Bollywood. And the Naagin 5 actor’s favourite film genre is patriotic films and he has quite a few favourites, who he makes sure to watch.

“Well, my most favourite patriotic film is Border because it is a classic. I remember watching Border when I was much younger and I can still sit and watch it today with the same admiration. The next film which I love in this genre is Lakshay! I feel Hrithik Roshan is amazing in the film.

Also, the disciple that Army officers have to follow is shown so beautifully in the film. I love it. And lastly, I love URI. It’s a movie which I have seen time and again and I love Vicky Kaushal’s performance. It’s a film that still gives me goosebumps!” he says.

Well, we hope we get many more such films to watch!

