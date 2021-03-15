Sharad Malhotra shares a BTS picture with Surbhi Chandna from upcoming music video, VAni fans are excited

ADVERTISEMENT

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra fans are super excited to see their favourite on-screen jodi together again. The two actors, who were last seen together on Naagin 5, have reunited for a new project.

Sharad Malhotra shared BTS picture with Surbhi Chandna and captioned, “#droppinginsoon 🏍🖤🔫 @officialsurbhic @poojasinghgujral @vyrloriginals”

In the picture, Sharad and Surbhi are seen washing a bike. Both are looking absolutely stunning together. VAni fans are already excited for the music video. We can’t wait for it now. Surbhi is seen wearing a tank top and denim while Sharad is seen in red checks shirt and denim. The duo will be seen romancing each other in the music video.



In last television show, Naagin 5, Surbhi played Bani, an ichchhadhari naagin (shape-shifting snake). The show also starred Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. Veer and Bani which fans fondly call them VAni are superexcited for the music video.

Check out Sharad Malhotra shares a BTS picture with Surbhi Chandna from upcoming music video below: