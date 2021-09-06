Sharad Malhotra on Sidharth Shukla’s death: Important to celebrate every moment in life

- Advertisement -

Actor Sharad Malhotra found it hard to believe that Sidharth Shukla was no more. Now he thinks that there is more to life than just money and fame.

When the news of the Balika Vadhu actor’s death emerged on Thursday afternoon, many of his fraternity members and fans were left shocked as he was young and believed to be fit.

“Yesterday, I was at work and there was a message that came on my friend’s group saying that such a thing happened. I think for a minute, it did not sink in.

I couldn’t process it and obviously the phone started ringing. This first thought was that ‘no it’s a rumour or it’s a lame joke’, so obviously I verified it. I called up a few people and it actually came out to be true. It totally left most of us numb and shocked. I didn’t know him personally, but obviously we are members of the same fraternity.

I bumped into him on a couple of occasions. He came across as a warm and smiling guy,” said Sharad.”I think all I’ll say is that life is very unpredictable, live in the moment, love every moment because you don’t know when is your last moment and till how long we are here or we are supposed to be here on planet earth. We don’t know what happens after death,” he added.

The Naagin 5 actor agrees that people have goals and things to achieve. “I think the main goal of life should not just be earning money, getting fame and getting a big house. I think it’s most important that we celebrate every moment in life. It could be at work. It could be personal. Wherever you are, whatever you are doing, just be in the moment, cherishing that moment with your loved ones, near and dear ones, family and friends is important. Let’s not have any grudges.

“I think the concept of long-term planning is obvious now when we see and hear such shocking news, you subconsciously ask yourself why do we need long-term planning. It’s good to obviously plan a future and plan a couple of years in advance. I think the most important thing is that you live today. This is the moment we need to live, enjoy and be grateful for. Get up every morning.

Please show a lot of gratitude towards everything. You have your parents, family, house, car, everything. We just hope and pray that there’s love around us, peace and harmony. Om Shanti. Please take care of yourselves,” he concluded.