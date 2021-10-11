Sharad Malhotra’s special post for team Vidrohi and fans

- Advertisement -

Sharad Malhotra is set to make a comeback with Star Plus’ Vidrohi. The actor, who was last seen in Naagin 5, opposite Surbhi Chandna, will be seen playing a freedom fighter in the period drama. Sharad Malhotra will be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Buxi Jagabandhu AKA Jagabandhu Bidyadhara Mohapatra Bhramarbara Raya.

Sharad shared a special note for team Vidrohi and captioned, “Life is full of new beginnings & May this one be our happiest Ever🤞🧿!!!!! @hemalingle all the very best for your debut on National television, you are a force to be reckoned with as Rajkumari Kalyani, keep up the good work ! As for the rest of my cast you guys are so bloody talented 🙌 🖤

@sulagna03 @chaitrali_lokesh_Gupte j @desaianang Sir, @danny_sura @zaynibadkhan @priya_tandon1 @thisissunidee and the others My director @director_prasadgavandi & DOP

Mr #Ravinaidu are 2 pillars of strength 💪 A big ThankYou to @starplus & #gathafilms production for giving us this opportunity where we all could come under one roof and make something beautiful & magical as #Vidrohi ✨ May lord Jagganath shower his choicest blessings on us 🚩🙏 …Jai Jagganath !!! Ps ~ Some of our cast members were absent during the filming of this video but present in spirit ❤️”

The actor will be seen playing the lead role of Buxi Jagabandhu Bidhyadhar Mohapatra Bhramarbar Ray, the leader of the historic Paika Revolt. Set in the pre-Independence era, Vidrohi revolves around the Great Paika Rebellion of 1817, which happened under the leadership of Buxi Jagabandhu, the commander of the forces of the King of Khorda.

Sharad Malhotra was recently seen in music video Halo Re Halo, opposite Helly Shah.

