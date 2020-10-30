Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chandna, and Pearl Puri find themselves trapped in the Bicchoo Ka Khel

Advtg.
Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chandna, and Pearl v Puri find themselves trapped in the Bicchoo Ka Khel !

Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chandna, Pearl V Puri, Krishna Kaul, and Mughda Chapekar speculate about what could be the motive behind the murder.

By Glamsham Editorial
It’s a show that’s got everyone talking right from the word go. If the name itself wasn’t enough to build curiosity, the recently-released trailer of ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s Bicchoo Ka Khel has seen fans waiting in eager anticipation to get a feel of the fast-paced world that the show is set in.

As one looks forward to this Diwali delight in November, it’s not just viewers but even stars from the television industry who are trying their level best to figure out what this gripping murder mystery is all about. If you didn’t believe the hype, the proof is here for everyone to see as ALTBalaji recently dropped a video of the same.

Everyone seems to be in the same boat in the video as we see TV stars Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chandna, Pearl V Puri, Krishna Kaul, and Mughda Chapekar speculate about what could be the motive behind the murder.

They wonder if it could it be the greed for money or has someone been hell-bent on seeking revenge. As they are seen trying to solve the mystery and ask how did he escape, it seems that they too have been trapped in the Bicchoo Ka Khel who strikes once again in style!!! Sabka yahi question hai ki, saala yeh kaise khel gaya? Nahi samajh aaya? Jald hi aayega! #BicchooKaKhel aa raha hai 18th Nov ko on #ALTBalaji

Serving as the perfect Diwali Dhamaka for audiences, Bicchoo Ka Khel features a talented star cast that includes the likes of Divyenndu Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Mukul Chadda, Gagan Anand, Zeishan Quadri, Rajesh Sharma amongst others.

All set to stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club from 18th November, Bicchoo Ka Khel is a crime thriller that revolves around the story of Akhil, a budding writer whose life is nothing less than a roller-coaster ride with twists and turns to keep you at the edge of your seat.

