Sharad Tripathi takes a break from TV writing to work on digital, film scripts

Television personality and writer Sharad Tripathi after writing more than 50 daily soaps and a few television reality shows has now taken a break from writing to focus on his digital and film scripts.

Recently he also wrote the title song of the show ‘Mose Chhal kiye jaaye’ airing and another one is ‘Bunny chow Home delivery’.

He says: “I started as a writer with Ekta Kapoor’s popular TV shows like ‘Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’ and ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’ and later went to achieve success with many popular shows like ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Swaragini — Jodein Rishton Ke Sur’. And currently I am writing for ‘Sirf Tum’. But I need to quit as to focus on my unfinished web and film scripts.”

Sharad has earlier written a film for Prakash Jha production ‘Fraud Saiyaan’. The movie features noted actors Saurabh Shukla and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles.

Sharad meanwhile has also turned co- producer and creative director for a music video ‘Tera Rahoon’ which stars popular actor Varun Kapoor and Srishti Jain. The song was sung by Amit Mishra.

He says: “Music has always been my passion. I’m working with many talented music directors and music companies at present as lyricists. I compose as well and have done some independent music with my partner Sapra in LA, USA.

“So after taking a break from TV when I got some extra time I thought to devote it to creating stories along with music hence I thought of writing, directing and to some extent producing songs. Hopefully this will move further in producing and directing films as well some day. Fingers crossed.”