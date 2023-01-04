scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘Shark Tank India’: Vinay Kumar hopes for funds for his regional contents’ OTT platform

Entrepreneur and 'Shark Tank India' contestant Vinay Kumar Singhal, who recently appeared on the business-based reality show

By News Bureau

Entrepreneur and ‘Shark Tank India’ contestant Vinay Kumar Singhal, who recently appeared on the business-based reality show to pitch a business idea of the OTT platform established by him in collaboration with Shashank Vaishnav and Parveen Singhal.

It is a digital platform for regional contents with currently more than thousand artists from Haryana.

He said: “It was Shashank among us who applied for ‘Shark Tank India 2’. We didn’t really take it seriously in the beginning as we thought we have passed the stage at which sharks usually invest and so it won’t be relevant. As we went through the process, the interest started to grow and it became clear that it is not just about getting the funding, but the exposure that the show can give is just unmatchable.”

Vinay said that they have asked for 3 crore for one per cent equity from the sharks and hope to get the funding from the judges.

“They made us feel very comfortable and we enjoyed every bit of the time spent during the pitch. If we get the funding, we will definitely get the expertise of sharks which come from different sectors and help us make ‘STAGE’ reach higher stages,” he added.

‘Shark Tank India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
Smart dog collar to track heart activity
Next article
Sonia in hospital for treatment of viral respiratory infection
This May Also Interest You
News

Nagarjuna attends launch event of Avika Gor’s debut production, she calls it ‘biggest gift’

Technology

Apple AR headset may auto-adjust lenses for perfect images

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya chairs meeting with 4 states to review elimination of Kala Azar by 2023

News

'Junooniyatt' to bring together Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig, & Neha Rana

News

Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Tarantino to present at 2023 Golden Globes

News

'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Rushad Rana weds Ketaki Walawalkar

Technology

Google rolls out new Pixel update

Health & Lifestyle

Neonatal mortality rate down from 16 to 14, sex ratio at birth increased from 910 to 978 in K'taka

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan: US returnee tests positive for Omicron sub-variant XBB 1.5

Sports

Sanju Samson's shot selection sometimes lets him down: Sunil Gavaskar

Sports

HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu to lead Indian team in Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships

Sports

Australia, England play spin better than subcontinent sides: Sangakkara

Technology

CCI ruling on Google & digital bills key for a transparent ecosystem in India

Technology

Covid-hit Foxconn's biggest iPhone plant reaches 90% production

Technology

CES 2023: Samsung's new QLED TVs, fridges get smarter

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC jump to third place with 3-1 win over Jamshedpur FC

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US