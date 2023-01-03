'Sharks' react to a business idea; Anupam calls it a 'dirty game'

‘Shark Tank India 2’ judge Anupam Mittal found a business pitch to be “a dirty game” and even the other sharks found flaws in the business ideas of an entrepreneur who’s featured in the show’s latest promo.

In the promo, another judge, Vineeta Singh, said: “Three (Vineeta, Aman and Anupam) of us, 3 per cent.” The person making the pitch then said he wanted Aman and Vineeta at 2 per cent.

That made Anupam lose his calm and call the pitch “a dirty game”. He said: “You are trying to be over-smart.” And then, Peyush Bansal, another of the six ‘sharks’ (judges), Peyush Bansal, said: “It is a big mistake.”

The business reality show features six sharks: Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO, Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO, boAt), Namita Thapar (executive director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (founder & CEO, Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder, CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com).

‘Shark Tank India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.