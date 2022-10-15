scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

Sharmila Tagore reminisces about Nadira's suggestion for her eye make-up

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore recalls how she did her eye make-up as per the suggestion of the late actress Nadira in the 1969 film ‘Talash’ opposite Rajendra Kumar. Nadira, who had worked with legendary actor Dilip Kumar in ‘Aan’ and also with the ‘showman’ of the industry Raj Kapoor in ‘Shree 420’ told Sharmila that her eyeliner doesn’t gel well with her face and she should use eye pencils to make it look perfect.

Sharmila shares: “I was shooting for the film ‘Talash’ in Kashmir. Nadira ji called me and said ‘the way you put your eyeliner doesn’t gel with your face’. She suggested using an eye pencil and then smudging. From then, it became my style.”

After listening to her story, ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Bidipta requested Sharmila to do the same eye-make-up for her and also asked to perform with her on the song ‘Ab Ke Saajan Saawan Mein’ from the 1975 multi-starrer comedy-drama ‘Chupke Chupke’.

Furthermore, Senjuti Das from Kolkata impressed Tanuja with her performance and singing style on the track ‘Roz Sham Aati Thi’ from the Tanuja-starrer film ‘Imtihan’ which was released in 1974 with Vinod Khanna as a male lead and also featured Bindu.

Tanuja said: “You sang it with so much feeling. I felt all the emotions when you sang the song.”

The singing reality show is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
Colin Farrell compares messy Barry Keoghan to 'raccoons'
Next article
Sonam Kapoor nurses son Vayu while getting her Karwa Chauth makeup done
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Asim Riaz

Pooja Hegde

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Nora Fatehi

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US