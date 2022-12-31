Sheezan Khan's sisters Shafaq and Falaq Naazz issue statement, raise questions for 'demeaning' him

Television actor Sheezan Khan’s sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz have issued a statement slamming the media for the way their brother has been ‘targeted’. They also asserted that people should think and analyse the overall situation before putting all the blame on their brother, requesting everyone to use their ‘common sense’.

The statement reads: “It breaks our heart how our silence has been understood as weakness. This is probably what they call ‘Ghor Kalyug’. Where’s the research of some media portals before reporting things? Where’s the common sense of the masses? For all the people demeaning Sheezan – ask yourself this – are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people! The journalism standards of a certain section of media have stooped so low that it only functions based on TRP. And you are their consumer. It’s equally your responsibility to report news with unreliable sources,” the statement read.