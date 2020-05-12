Advertisement
Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill’s ‘Keh Gayi Sorry’ is an emotionally romantic song

The much awaited song is finally out. Yes Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill’s song Keh Gayi Sorry is out and it is emotional rollarcoaster ride.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The song with its beautiful lyrics and music will melt your heart and strike the right chords. The teaser of the song was recently unveiled, and fans were excited.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill to collaborate with Jassie Gill as he shares the poster of new single ‘Keh Gayi Sorry’

The song is a lyrical video and it is shot in Lockdown just for the fans as to keep them entertain all the time.

A few months ago, Jassie had supported Shehnaaz during her stint inside the “Bigg Boss” house. He had praised Shehnaaz when he paid a visit to “Bigg Boss” house to promote his film “Panga”.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s song Bhula Dunga also was loved by the fans and it broke all records.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s intimate BTS video from Bhula Dunga song is a must watch

Check out the Keh Gayi Sorry lyrical video below:

