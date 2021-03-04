ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah’s new still from upcoming music video ‘Fly’

Bigg Boss 13's favourite Shehnaaz Gill is all set with her latest project "Fly" that's set to drop on March 5.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah's new still from upcoming music video 'Fly'
Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah’s new still from upcoming music video ‘Fly’
Bigg Boss 13’s favourite Shehnaaz Gill is all set with her latest project “Fly” that’s set to drop on March 5. The music video marks her first collaboration with popstar Badshah and Uchana Amit.

Badshah took to Instagram to share the first look of the music video. Shot in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir, the song seems to be a visual delight. 

Badshah shared another still with Shehnaaz Gill and captioned, “Kudi kinni fly lagdi.. Akhiyan chukaave thodi shy lagdi…Do pegg wala mainu high lagdi.. Ohdi vi mere utte eye lagdi 👁”

Badshah also shared a new poster of the music video featuring the trio. In the same, we see Shehnaaz Gill sitting atop a dirt bike, flanked by the two musicians. While in the poster, she is dressed in black with a red jacket, earlier the singer-actor had shared her looks from the song, where she adorned the traditional Kashmiri look.

Check out the new still by Badshah and Shehnaaz Gill featuring in FLY music video below:
