Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh poster out

ADVERTISEMENT
Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.
The film will collaboratively be produced by Daljit Thind, Diljit Dosanjh and Pawan Gill. The film is slated for a Dussehra release this year. Its release date is October 15.
Shehnaaz, who became a household name with Bigg Boss 13 and starred in several music videos in the last one year, has finally taken the big step to her big screen dreams.
Today Shehnaaz Gill shared a first poster of her movie. While Diljit Dosanjh also shared a poster on his account.
ADVERTISEMENT
In the poster, Shehnaaz is seen wearing a floral dress, while Diljit is seen wearing a white suit.
Check out the poster below.
ADVERTISEMENT