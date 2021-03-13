ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh poster out

Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT
Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

The film will collaboratively be produced by Daljit Thind, Diljit Dosanjh and Pawan Gill. The film is slated for a Dussehra release this year. Its release date is October 15.

Shehnaaz, who became a household name with Bigg Boss 13 and starred in several music videos in the last one year, has finally taken the big step to her big screen dreams.

Today Shehnaaz Gill shared a first poster of her movie. While Diljit Dosanjh also shared a poster on his account.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the poster, Shehnaaz is seen wearing a floral dress, while Diljit is seen wearing a white suit.

Check out the poster below.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDelhi-based Antariksh release music video for 'Quest'
Next articleHina Khan’s swag look in white shirt dress
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill’s no makeup and casual look will make your day

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her acting debut with the Punjabi film
Read more
Feature

Aly Goni – Jasmin Bhasin to Sidharth Shukla – Shehnaaz Gill: From ‘Bigg Boss’ house couples to music video hits

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Music videos seem to have become the quickest way for these Bigg Boss duos to rekindle love in their fans' hearts
Read more
News

Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa’s quirky spin to ‘Pawri’ meme

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Punjabi stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa are the latest names to join the viral "Pawri ho ri hai" meme fest
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021