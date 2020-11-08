Advtg.
TV News

Shehnaaz Gill is 'not in the mood'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill said “she is not in the mood”, in her social media post.

Shehnaaz posted a boomerang video on her Instagram Stories. In the clip, she is seen turning around and showing her hand.

In the clip, Shehnaaz, who is popularly known as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’, seems to be getting ready for a shoot as she has rollers set in her hair. She is dressed in a powder pink jacket and blue denims.

In the clip, she has put a sticker which reads: “Not in the mood.”

Recently, Shehnaaz featured in the music video of Arjun Kanungo’s new song. Titled “Waada hai”, the song is sung and composed by Kanungo, and has lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

Her rumoured beau, Sidharth Shukla was seen gushing about the music video.

Sidharth had tweeted: “Hey @ishehnaaz_gill… looking good in Waada hai nice song…. way to go girl.

–IANS

dc/in

