With Ganesh Chaturthi season, many celebrities often visit the Ganpati pandal across Mumbai to seek the blessings of the Lord. One of the most popular pandals in the city is that of Lalbaug, fondly referred to as ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’.

From Kartik Aaryan to Shehnaaz Gill, many of them visited the Lalbaug pandal this year to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Shehnaaz was accompanied by brother Shehbaz Gill and the siblings duo stood in the queue to seek blessings and ‘darshan’ of the Lord.

As photos of Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Gill visiting Lalbaugcha Raja surfaced online, some fans realized that Shehnaaz was seen holding her brother’s arm, specifically the place where he had tattooed the face of Sidharth Shukla post his demise, as a tribute and in memory of him.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill misses Sidharth Shukla as she visits Lalbaugcha Raja, touches his tattoo below: