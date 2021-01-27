ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Shehnaaz Gill rings in birthday with Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill rings in birthday with Sidharth Shukla who can be seen throwing her into the swimming pool after her birthday countdown

By Glamsham Editorial
Shehnaaz Gill rings in birthday with Sidharth Shukla
Shehnaaz Gill rings in birthday with Sidharth Shukla
ADVERTISEMENT

Punjabi singer-actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill turns a year older on Wednesday, January 27. She had a close-knit midnight party to celebrate her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and their families. 

The actress-singer shared moments from her birthday party on her Instagram account.

In one of the videos posted by the actress, Sidharth can be seen throwing her into the swimming pool after her birthday countdown. Sidharth’s mother and sister are also seen in the video. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Shehnaaz posted the swimming pool video with the caption: “Love you all”.

In another video, she is seen cutting the cake with her mother, Sidharth and his family. “Happy long life to me,” she can be seen saying in the video. 

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen offering the first piece of cake to Sidharth, who makes her give the piece to her mother and sister. Then, his sister asks him to give Shehnaaz a piece of the cake too,

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end of the video, Sidharth teases Shehnaaz about the birthday bumps, and talks of throwing her into the pool. 

The videos of the celebration have left SidNaaz fans thrilled.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s relationship was one of the most talked-about topics of Bigg Boss 13 and fans gave their bond a name — #SidNaaz. The hashtag occasionally keeps on trending on social media even today.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Shehnaaz has openly confessed her love for the actor, Sidharth has always maintained that they are just friends.  –ians/sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleThis immune cell in blood may up severe Covid risk
Next articleTandav FIRs: Actors, makers may face arrest as SC declines protection
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Jasmin Bhasin and Ilham Goni praises Aly Goni for his webseries Jeet Ki Zid

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Aly Goni’s first webseries Jeet Ki Zid is out and is getting some great feedback.
Read more
News

Aly Goni gives a tough fight to the opposite team in ‘College Rivalry’ task

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Aly Goni is undoubtedly one of strongest contestants of the ongoing season of "Bigg Boss".
Read more
Feature

Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin and others extend wishes to fans on Republic Day

Glamsham Editorial - 0
On the special occasion, many TV celebs took to social media and poured wishes for their fans with patriotic pictures and messages.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021