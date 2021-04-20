Shehnaaz Gill dancing on Selena Gomez’s song “Baila Conmigo”

Adv.

Shehnaaz Gill posted a video on her Instagram handle where she danced on Selena Gomez’s song “Baila Conmigo”.

The actor looked adorable in the video and was showered with a lot of love from her fans. While one user commented, “You are so Adorable 😍😍”, another wrote, “So cute.”

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill recently wrapped her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actress shot for the film in Canada. It will hit the theatres on Dussehra this year.

