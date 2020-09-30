Sherlyn Chopra demands ‘Justice for Hathras Victim’

Advtg.

Brave and bold actress Sherlyn Chopra is trending in the news for her sensational quote mad on Bollywood biggies.

The actress made the revelation that drugs in Bollywood are often and normalised. Sherlyn Chopra recently tweeted to support Payal Gosh. The actress made many revelations on T.V channels.

Sherlyn has never backed up talking for the rights of the women the actress recently tweeted about the “Hathras Gang Rape” Alledgely the victim was rape by the 4 men and the police official cremented the body of the victim without family’s permission.

Sherlyn Chopra tweeted, “Let there be capital punishment for rapists. It’s high time India shows zero tolerance for inhumanity and barbarism! #HathrasVictim”

On the work front, Actress Sherlyn Chopra has worked in many Bollywood projects, but decided to start her own venture and be a powerful entrepreneur.

Redsher is the OTT platform with the high quality short films and web series produced and written and acted by Sherlyn Chopra. Sherlyn Chopra is a fitness freak and shares her hardcore workout video every and then.